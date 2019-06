The below video reveals 10 ultra-rare people with real superhuman powers. As with anything in life, there seem to always to be aberrations — things that defy logic and inspire us to believe in magic.

Take a look at this video and you’ll discover a man with a stomach of steel, another with magnetic skin, a dude that never feels pain, and a youngster with sonar vision. Discover what special powers the other six possess and what explains their conditions.