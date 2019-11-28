Worst Celebrity Plastic Surgery Jobs Ever

When it comes to determining whether or not a celebrity has went under the knife to enhance the size of their boobs, you can usually tell whose are real and which ones are fake.

Sadly, even A-listers can’t seem to find a doctor who can make their tatas look terrific. Or their face. Or… whatever.

For some, one small tweak they make think will be unnoticeable ends up forever changing their face or physique.

According to the National Institute of Medicine, 25 to 40 percent of women who get breast implants end up needing additional operations to fix something that went horribly wrong with the first one. And while it’s rare, complications can get so severe that one of more breasts must be amputated.

This video of the worst celebrity plastic surgery jobs proves that, sometimes, the grass isn’t greener on the other side. Chin shaving, chin implants, neck liposuction….the possibilities are endless with these celebrities…sadly.

We wouldn’t even wish these botched boobs upon our worst enemies. They serve as prime examples of plastic surgery gone totally wrong.