10-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped by ISIS Reveals Horrors of Life as a Child Soldier

A Yazidi boy known as “Abu Adam,” although that is not his real name, was forced into the horrors of war at a young age after he was kidnapped by ISIS. He is one of hundreds of such children who have been forced to undergo military training and to perform horrific acts of violence against anyone who stands against the Islamic State.

Adam was captured in 2014 at the age of 10, along with several dozen other Yazidi boys. After more than a year in captivity, where he suffered horrific torture and was forced to do terrible things, he was finally able to get a message to his family. They organized his rescue.

Now, finally safe from the clutches of his ISIS captors, he is haunted by the experience, which he has also shared in an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail.

In the interview, he describes what life was like a child soldier and captive to ISIS forces.

Image from ISIS propaganda video shows children being trained. From youtube.com.

He talks about he was trained to fire machine guns, taught to cut off the heads of “infidels,” and put through a daily routine of religious indoctrination and training. He also shares how beaten, starved, and shown the dead bodies of Kurdish fighters—the enemy.

“I was told anyone who does not follow the Koran was an infidel. I was show how to shoot and behead them,” said Adam. “I did not want to fight for them or be a soldier for ISIS.”

Adam says that he and his peers were showed video after video of beheadings, and other violence-ridden propaganda films.

He and his peers were also forced to fight, punch and hurt each other, apparently as a technique to make them tougher.

Image from ISIS propaganda video used to recruit children. From youtube.com.

He said that during his captivity he missed his family more than anything, but his family describes his return to them as a difficult transition.

It is extremely common for children recruited and forced into armed warfare to experience various types of lingering psychological conditions, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. These conditions can make returning to normal life difficult, to say the least.

As for Adam, now 15 years old, he says he hopes to become a teacher or doctor as a way to one day help other people.

Get the full, emotional interview with Adam here.