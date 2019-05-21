11 Presidents Who Were into the Wacky Weed

It’s important to remember the amazing thing past presidents have done for our country, but it’s also important to remember smaller details about these historical figures too, like whether or not they were pot smokers.

Here’s our countdown of all the presidents for which there is mounting evidence of marijuana smoking and ingesting.

You may be surprised by some of these — we were too. But without further delay, here are our 11 pothead presidents:

#44 – Barack Obama: This president wrote extensively about his cocaine and marijuana use when he was younger. When he was running for president in 2008 he said, “When I was a kid, I inhaled, frequently. That was the point.” This was an obvious jab at Bill Clinton who famously said he’s smoked pot but never inhaled.