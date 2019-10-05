WATCH: Woman Answered Ad to Get 11 Tattoos in 1 Week

Casey Lubin saw an advertisement asking for someone to be brave enough to get 11 tattoos in one week. The reason? The person would be part of a video series.

Intrigued, she dug deeper into the project. She discovered that by participating, her body would be a canvas for historical art. Prior to agreeing to go for it, Lubin only had a couple of tiny tattoos.

Safe to say, this project required that she take a huge leap of faith in tattoo artist Clae Welch. Watch the video below to find out what happens.

