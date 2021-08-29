Crazy Photos of Synthol Bodybuilding Fails

People seem to be perfectly okay with putting their bodies through hell in an attempt to achieve an ideal physique. For example, take these men who decided to inject synthol into their muscles. They do it to get big, there there are a number of synthol bodybuilding fails.

No, seriously, the results in these photos are nauseating.

What Is Synthol Used For?

Synthol is a tonic, mouthwash, and hair product that is often used (mainly by bodybuilders) to instantly bulk up. While repeated injections may make someone’s muscles look larger, it does not create actual muscle.

These injections are also incredibly dangerous and typically leave users with bodies that look like overly-filled balloons ready to pop. If not done properly, synthol can seriously deform and infect the body.

This first video features bodybuilder Romario Dos Santos Alves, who modeled himself on the Incredible Hulk and risked his life injecting oil into his arms. He got astounding results, but now the former bodyguard terrifies children with his super-sized muscles and is facing a catalogue of serious health issues. The married dad-of-one says his experience of using the synthetic filler synthol cost him his sanity and nearly his life and he was even scheduled to have one of his arms amputated.

This next video features Valdir Segato, a 48-year-old whose biceps measure a staggering 23 inches as a result of painful synthol injections. He is inspired by the physiques of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Hulk and is proud to be known locally as “He-Man” and “the monster” in the street.

And he doesn’t care that he might die from it.

As mentioned, some users have had to have their arms amputated, and others have even died. The video below features synthol injections gone wrong — primarily synthol bodybuilding fails. Unfortunately, these guys went overboard and have to live with the consequences of their choices.