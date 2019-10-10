The 13 Most Horrifying Halloween Films Ever

While it’s always fun to go out and party on Halloween, sometimes it can be nice to avoid the crazy crowds and just stay in for the night of horrors.

Now we’re not suggesting you have a boring evening rewatching your Netflix shows all night. Instead, turn the holiday into a fun scary movie night with popcorn, candy, and your favorite person to grab on to as you get the jebezus scared out of your with the most frightening movies out there. Sounds like a great time to us!

With that in mind, we look to Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the top 100 horror films of all time to help us plan our movie line-up for the night in.

The list rates movies based on their Tomatometer scores, which measure recommendations from approved critics on the site. These scores are the number of good reviews divided by the total number of reviews, and are used to compile movies based on their fright factor.

Some of the movies in the list make sense (why wouldn’t Frankenstein be high on the list?), others aren’t quite so obvious – like Hereditary which doesn’t even show up on the top 13, and we think should have rated much higher than it is.

In any case, below are the top 13 movies to check out. Enjoy the spookiness!

Get Out (2017) The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari) (1920) A Quiet Place (2018) The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) King Kong (1933) Nosferatu, a Symphony of Horror (Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens) (Nosferatu the Vampire) (1922) Psycho (1960) The Babadook (2014) Frankenstein (1931) Repulsion (1965) Aliens (1986) It Follows (2015) Let the Right One In (2008)

Be sure to check out the full list on Rotten tomatoes here.