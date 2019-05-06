By Amy Lamare for Parentology

Having celebrity parents pretty much guarantees you a life of wealth and privilege. However, it doesn’t guarantee these kids will stay out of trouble. Living with a celebrity parent means being followed by the paparazzi and leading a life that is far from what’s normal for most kids. When a celebrity’s son or daughter gets in trouble, it makes the news. Unfortunately, some get into trouble they can’t escape.

Below are 13 troubled kids of celebrities.

Presely Gerber

On December 30, 2018, supermodel Cindy Crawford’s 19-year-old son Presley Gerber was arrested for driving under the influence. He was pulled over for speeding in Beverly Hills and reportedly smelled like alcohol. He was released without bail.