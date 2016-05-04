15 Hilarious Fake Before and After Meth Photos

We’re guilty of posting a few of those anti-drug infographics — you know the ones, showing a before photo of handsome men and beautiful woman side-by-side with an after photo depicting them, years later, transformed into methed-out, pockmarked monsters? Scary, right?

Well, anything worth talking about is worth making fun of too. And people have come up with dozens, if not hundreds, of before-and-after parody photos. Most of them use beloved pop culture characters and sport the watermark: Meth — not even once. All of them are hilarious.

We collected a few of our favorites in the slideshow above. Scroll through and post your own favorites in the comments below.

