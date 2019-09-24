20 Terrifying Killers You’ve Never Heard Of

If you aren’t one of those people who are interested in watching true crime TV where grisly incidents of murder are discussed, or enjoy reading about the gruesome exploits of infamous serial killers such as Ted Bundy or Jeffrey Dahmer, you’ve probably never heard of these 20 terrifying killers.

Everyone is familiar with the killers that have made their way into pop culture, but what about the ones that go under the radar?

There’s a reason people are so fascinated with true crime — it generates fear within us.

Read on to find out more about 20 terrifying killers (Warning: Graphic descriptions of crimes included):

#1 Henri Désiré Landru

The French serial killer was nicknamed “The Bluebeard of Gambais” by the French Press after the fictional character who murdered his wives and the village of Gambais where Landru committed his crimes.

Landru killed at least 7 women between 1915 and 1919. Executed by guillotine in 1922, it’s rumored that his severed head has found its home in the Museum of Death in Hollywood, California.