WATCH: 16 Celebrities Who Dated Underage Girls

Just like most other human beings, celebrities tend to sometimes fall for love interests that they shouldn’t — including those who are underage. Some of the famous faces in this video might be surprising.

This video proves this point!

To name a few:

Rapper, Tyga and billionaire, Kylie Jenner dated when she was just 17 years old. Tyga would have been 24 years old at the time of their romance. There was a lot of controversy at the time of their relationship that lasted about 18 months.

Actor, Wilmer Valderrama, and American singer, Demi Lovato were seen together when Lovato was just 17 going on 18, while Valderrama was 29. The relationship was not short-lived and the couple broke up after nearly 6 years of being together.

Abel Tesfaye, “The Weeknd” and model, Bella Hadid, have had an off-and-on again relationship for years, but rumors pinpoint the start of their relationship when Hadid was just 16 years old and Tesfaye, 22.