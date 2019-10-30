The 1960s Wine Diet That NEEDS to Make a Comeback

Only one week into the New Year and we’re already tired of counting calories and watching our waistlines. It’s exhausting, with so many fad diets out there offering conflicting advice. They tell you to avoid certain foods, only to claim the opposite the following week—it’s difficult to keep up! Some may even tell you to (gasp) cut out that glass — okay, bottle — of wine you drink each night to unwind.

What if you could just drink wine and call it a diet? In the 1960s, people were actually advised to go on a two-day crash diet of wine and eggs.This diet is in no way backed-up by science, so take it with a grain of salt, and not as actual nutritional advice.

Photo: Twitter, Sophie Gadd

The diet was first recommended by Helen Gurley Brown in her 1962 book Sex and the Single Girl, according to The Mirror. The diet calls for an egg and glass of white wine for breakfast, two eggs and another glass for lunch, and a grilled steak for dinner—followed by whatever is left in your bottle of wine.

A longer version was published in Cosmopolitan some time after Brown’s book. That iteration was changed to include a squeeze of grapefruit or orange juice. It also allowed for a cup of black coffee—for pretty obvious reasons. The diet claimed to help you lose six pounds in two days, in addition to helping you feel “sexy, exuberant, full of the joie de vivre,” or just — you know — drunk.