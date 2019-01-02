2019 Isaac Asimov Predictions You DON’T Want to Miss

Isaac Asimov was born on January 2, 1920 in Russia. In his growing years, his family immigrated to the United States where he became a biochemistry professor.

He was a visionary, which led to him writing a whopping 500 sci-fi books like I, Robot and the Foundation trilogy. People were wowed by the expansiveness of his mind and his ability to predict the future. He died in New York City on April 6, 1992… but he left behind powerful ideas that are still being discussed today.

Thirty-five years ago he penned some very powerful predictions that the world is talking about today. The following video explains:

Click here to read 2019 predictions as penned by Asimov on December 31, 1983.