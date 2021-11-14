3 Easy Things You Can Do Now to Make Wedding Planning a Breeze

No matter the size of your wedding, there’s a lot to do to make it go off without a hitch. It’s your big day, after all, and there’s plenty that goes into making it the special occasion you and your fiancé deserve.

Of course, there are some simple things you can check off your to-do list ahead of time to take some pressure off your shoulders. Here’s our list of the easiest ways to make wedding planning as seamless as possible.

1. Design and Send Out Your Save-the-Date Announcements

You’ve got the date and venue picked out, taken your engagement photos, and finalized your guest list. Now, make it official by sharing the good news with your soon-to-be wedding guests! To kick things off, pick out and then mail some eye-catching save-the-dates featuring a photo of you and your fiancé, as well as all the fine details of your big day. When done early enough, it helps ensure your friends and family can make plans to attend your wedding. Not to mention, after mailing your save-the-dates, you can rest easy knowing this has been crossed off your to-do list.

2. Assemble Your Bridesmaids’ Boxes

Not only is assembling your bridesmaids’ boxes an easy thing to check off your to-do list early on, but it’s also so much fun. Show the friends who have been by your side all along just how much they mean to you with a thoughtfully curated gift box asking them to be your bridesmaid. While you can purchase pre-made boxes, DIYing them is a fun and more personal way to make the proposal special.

A mini bottle of Prosecco; festive snacks like pink popcorn or sparkly champagne gummies; beauty products like a face mask, jade roller, or piece of jewelry adorned with their initials; and a personalized wine glass or tumbler are common goodies to include in your bridesmaid box.

Top it off with a formal proposal card featuring a photo of the two of you and beautiful wrapping and you have a perfect gift box to surprise your besties with. Bonus points for doing this early on and enlisting your bridesmaids to help with the planning from the get-go!

3. Create Your Wedding Day Itinerary

Maybe you’ve been planning out your big day for ages or left it all up until now. Either way, now is the time to make some hard and fast decisions by deciding:

What time should you take photos with your bridal party?

When should the caterers arrive?

When and how will guests get from the ceremony to the reception?

Want to have a bouquet toss or garter toss or would you rather skip it?

Getting these and other important details ironed out will ensure your big day goes as smoothly as possible. To stay on track, create a wedding day timeline to coordinate vendors and keep guests informed of all the fine details. When setting your schedule, keep things simple and only make time for the activities and traditions that are important to you and your partner. Don’t be pressured to squeeze in every wedding tradition. If a bouquet toss isn’t meaningful to you, skip it! After all, there are no rules when it comes to your big day.

Enjoy the Process

Yes, wedding planning can be stressful. There are a lot of moving parts, decisions to make, and your own expectations with which to contend. But, at the end of the day, your wedding is about celebrating your and your fiancé’s love and commitment to each other surrounded by your friends and family. No matter what hiccups crop up along the way, as long as the people you love and who love you are present, you’re bound to enjoy a perfect wedding day.