Here’s how most of us create a Jack O’ Lantern for Halloween:

Cut open the top of a pumpkin and hollow out the seeds. You can even give them to your sister to sprinkle with some salt and oil to bake in the oven at a low temperature for a tasty snack! Carve two triangles for eyes. Cut one triangle for a nose. Cut a jagged smile for the mouth; if you’re fancy (and have your parents’ permission), use the knife to create a tooth.

Yawn…

Photo: YouTube

That way we made jack-o-lanterns as kids was so basic that we grew bored just writing the instructions. That’s why we were really excited to discover these crazy cool Jack O Lantern designs created by some really clever artists. Scroll through the slide show above to see what geeky fun concepts they came up with.

There are a bunch of different ways you can create these clever creatures on your own. For some, you’d need to freehand it onto the pumpkin. But, if you’re not that artistic, here’s a fun, easy cheat. (You can also download some templates on our Pinterest page.)

Either free-hand the image onto a sheet of paper, or create a stencil via your home computer and printer. Whichever method you use, place the paper onto the pumpkin and then transfer those lines to the fruit. From there, either cut out the design or scrapes off some layers of the pumpkin flesh so that light can shine through without opening all the way to the insides.

Here are some cool Jack O Lantern designs people have come up with:

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

