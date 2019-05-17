5 Crazy foods Too Adventurous for Us

Over the past few decades, the American culinary palate has expanded well beyond the staples of meat and potatoes. However, even with the ever-expanding food choices available to us, there are some that still lay squarely out of bounds. In this article, we’ll take a look at five crazy foods too adventurous for us.

First, let’s start with some yummy arachnids!

#1 – Cambodian Fried Spiders



In Cambodia, these eight-legged snacks are deep fried in garlic oil until they pack a crispy crunch. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization has already urged Western countries to start eating more insects, but does it have to be spiders. Haven’t they heard of the little, old woman who swallowed a spider? It wiggled and jiggled and tickled inside her. No thanks.

