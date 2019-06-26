5 Creepiest Phone Calls in History

Throughout history, there have been numerous phone calls that have left one or more people completely stunned. A man drives down the street and has a conversation with his wife, the next thing she knows the line goes dead. She never sees him again. A mother calls and tells her friend that she could never be happier with her lot in life — she hangs up the phone and then has a fatal car wreck.

And then there are moments in which people have confessed their crimes and others who have tipped the government off on terrorists attacks. The telephone can be both a huge benefit and a huge curse.

The above video proves this to be true. Get the inside scoop on five of the creepiest phone calls made and received in history and how they have impacted the lives of those involved.