5 Genius Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes Hacks

It’s an age-old question: What do you do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? Sure, you can make turkey soup and turkey sandwiches, but the real quest for many foodies in recent years is to come up with something really delicious and unique with all those extra items.

And the challenge? Something that’s not too complicated for the rest of us to make.

Enter BuzzFeed with their video of Thanksgiving leftovers recipes. They have some really delicious ideas that are really simple to prepare — either by yourself or as a post-holiday project with the kids. In the short video, they include:

Pumpkin spice Rice Krispie treats Creamy potato cakes (granted, it’s not that inventive) Cranberry butter (to spread on biscuit, scones and other yummy things) Sweet potato balls (new twist on an old favorite) Stuffed turkey dinner rolls

This last one was probably one of the most inventive of all, where you take everything you love in a Thanksgiving meal and roll it into a ready-made croissant roll. It’s like eating the perfect Thanksgiving dinner bite every time — and we’re totally motivated to try it out this weekend.

Have some favorite Thanksgiving leftovers recipes of your own? Share them (or links to them) in the copy below. Also check out our Pinterest page for more holiday recipes.