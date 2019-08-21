WATCH: 5 Teleportations Caught On Video — Are They Real or Hoaxes?

Is teleportation possible? Will it ever be possible? According to the editors of the YouTube video below that features teleportations caught on video, the answer is “Yes!”

But for others in the world? The jury is still out.

The YouTube clip below features five teleportations caught on video. They feature moments where people swear they witnessed “teleportation” or “the theoretical transfer of matter or energy from one point to another without traversing the physical state between them.”

Are these videos really proof that teleportation is real or are they hoaxes? Maybe they’re ghosts? Check them out and then follow the discussion below.

According to an IBM report on Quantum Teleportation, “A teleportation machine would be like a fax machine, except that it would work on 3-dimensional objects as well as documents, it would produce an exact copy rather than an approximate facsimile, and it would destroy the original in the process of scanning it.”

Indeed, in 1993 an international group of six scientists confirmed that perfect teleportation is possible in principle, but only if the original is destroyed.

What’s more, in 2017 Chinese scientists were able to “teleport” photons to a satellite 300 miles away. They did it using a phenomenon called “quantum entanglement” where a pair of photons are able to simultaneously share the same state, even when separated by vast distances.

As The Guardian described it, “Change the state of one particle, and weirdly, the other changes too, with no detectable connection.”

Does that explain the teleportations caught on the above YouTube video? We don’t know. But it does have our SciFi-brains buzzing at the possibilities.