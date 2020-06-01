5 Tips to Travel Through Europe on a Budget

The continent of Europe is full of beautiful countries that have rich cultural backgrounds, stunning architecture, and mouthwatering cuisines. But Europe is not only for tourists who have deep pockets. It is inviting to people with all types of financial backgrounds. You can get a fantastic experience traveling through these countries on a tight budget. All you need to do is keep these five tips in mind.

Avoid Eating in Places near Tourist Sites

The restaurants that set up shop near the tourist sites are known for having higher rates than usual. That is why you might want to stay away from these, no matter how good they may look. You can easily find the same food for a fraction of the price if you go a little further into town.

Similarly, you should avoid eating at airports, train stations, hotels, or other similar places.

Stay in Hostels or Airbnb

Talking about hotels, you should try to avoid them altogether. Sure, they may seem really nice and comfortable. But you can save plenty of money if you decide to stay in hostels or find accommodation in the Airbnb app.

Contrary to popular belief, hostels can actually be very comfortable and safe. Some hostels even offer a three-star hotel service for a fraction of the price. If you are not sold on that idea, then there is always Airbnb.

Don’t Use Your Credit Cards

Mother and little boys visiting Italian town. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Traveling around with cash in your pockets and bags is not really a good option. However, you will have to pay a lot of fees and then get a lower exchange rate if you use your credit or debit card. That’s why you need to use a money transfer mobile app like the Western Union app that lets you send money between friends easily without having to carry cash or credit cards.

You can use an app to transfer the money from your credit card or bank account to an agent near your location. It shouldn’t be hard to find an office, as there are millions. The process is straightforward and the fees are significantly less if compared to using a credit card.

Travel Through Train

You might have to reach Europe through plane or ship, but you can choose to travel through the railway between cities. The reason is that airplane tickets will cost you a lot of money, not to mention sickness if your stomach is sensitive. Also, the railway is faster and more comfortable than buses.

When you are about to buy tickets, find a train that travels through the night. That way you can also save money on accommodation for a night or more.

Carefully Pick Your Destinations

Since you’re looking to save money while traveling through Europe, it might be useful to avoid going to the expensive cities. You can visit smaller cities and towns for the cheapest rates for accommodation and other expenses.

But since seeing big European cities is probably the dream, avoid staying the night, eating, or basically using money there at all. You should be able to see Europe and stick to your budget easily.