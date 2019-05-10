6 Foods That Relieve Stress

Food becomes our best friend when stress overcomes our lives. We behave as if food will solve all our problems — and surprisingly there is truth in this assumption. While most of us turn to chips and cookies, studies show that these can actually make us feel worse when we crash off the sugar and processed foods. We found a few healthier foods that relieve stress with the help of Prevention.com.

These items which will not only satisfy a craving, but make you feel better without the guilt.

Oatmeal

Not only is oatmeal a delicious breakfast option, but it also contains carbs that calm our brains and raises our serotonin levels–which make us happier.

Oranges

The same vitamin C that builds our immune system to prevent getting sick, also prevents us from becoming more stressed.