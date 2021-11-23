Everyone wants their life to be better. Even billionaires with fancy cars and 20-bedroom mansions have elements of their lives that they wish were different or could be improved – it’s natural.

But rather than looking to the sky and begging for miracles, you can use these 6 tips to make your life instantly better. Let’s begin.

1. Be adventurous: play casino games using your smartphone

No matter how old you are, it’s never too late to splash some adventure into your life. A great place to start is by playing casino games on your smartphone. You’ll have lots of fun, your heart will race at times, and you’ll be able to compete for big jackpots – now that’s exciting. See more about it.

In addition to playing casino games, you should use your free time to do some traveling. For example, every weekend you could go on a staycation adventure. Or, if you’re feeling super ambitious, you could get on a plane on Friday and return Sunday before work the next day.

2. Follow a consistent sleeping pattern

Sleep is heavily linked to quality of life. If your sleep pattern is terrible, your body and mind will experience the consequences; such as constant tiredness and fatigue.

You can follow a sleeping pattern by setting strict alarms. For example, a 10PM bedtime and 7AM rise time. If you have a bad habit of hitting ‘snooze’, place your phone on the other side of your bedroom so that you have no choice but to get up and turn it off. Smart, ey?

Also, lots of people use sleep companion apps to help track their sleeping patterns. Download one of these apps if you feel you need an extra helping hand.

3. Have “me time” at least twice a week

If you’re a workaholic, you need to have some dedicated “me time” at least twice a week. The concept of “me time” is simple: you do whatever you like for as long as you like. This might be lounging on the couch watching Netflix shows or going for a hike in the forest with your buddies.

Do what you love. After all, that’s what life is about!

4. Try to complete a good deed every day

It feels good to give to others. The boost you get from doing this will instantly make your life better. It could be something as simple as buying a homeless person a drink and a meal or volunteering once a week at one of your local charity stores.

5. Choose a career you love

Many people are unhappy because of their chosen careers. For example, they might be stuck in an office all week with little to no breaks. By changing your career, you’ll instantly become happier and more content. But – and it’s a big but – you should only change to a career path you will love. This might be creative writing, or being a personal trainer. The world is your oyster, so take advantage of this!

6. Exercise a lot

Exercise is key to a better life. Remember, regular exercise means a happy mind and a happy body!

Don’t know what exercises to do at home? No problem. Try these at-home workouts – they’ll get you in top shape.

Or, if you don’t want to work out from home, you can join a gym. However, the gym can be boring alone, so try and find a workout buddy to go with you!