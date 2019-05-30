7 Strange Celebrity Diets We Don’t Want to Try

Celebrities are constantly in the public eye. They are scrutinized at every turn for how they look, what they wear, and whether or not they are in shape. Over the years, this level of attention to their appearance has driven some celebrities to take drastic and even absurd measures to maintain their weight. Let’s take a look at some of the strangest celebrity diets throughout recent history.



Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is known as much for pushing the limits of fashion as for music career. To maintain her svelte appearance, this pop diva apparently went gaga for baby food. Reportedly, Gaga tried the Tracey Anderson baby food diet. The diet consists of replacing the first two meals of the day with any Gerber baby food and following it up with a healthy dinner. Amazingly, Gaga is not the only celebrity to attempt this wild dietary regiment. Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon are among others who have given it a try.



Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s album Lemonade was an instant classic, but did you know the Queen B also fostered a lemonade diet fad. She supported the Master Cleanse Diet which consisted of drinking a concoction of lemon juice, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, and water. It was a fast and easy way to drop weight, but not for any length of time. Like most fad diets, people tended to gain weight back quickly.



Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi



Before she became a mother, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of Jersey Shore fame ate cookies to lose weight. The reality television star became a spokeswoman for Dr. Siegle’s Cookie Diet. The diet involves replaces most meals with specially made cookies that help suppress hunger.



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson



Female celebrities are not the only ones who go to extremes with their diets. Ex-professional wrestler and Hollywood action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson raised his caloric intake to Herculean levels to bulk-up for his role as the Greek demigod Hercules. Johnson ate 10 pounds of food over the course of 7 meals every day while training for the role. He devoured an amazing 5,165 calories a day.

Ashton Kutcher

Deceased Apple founder Steve Jobs was reportedly a fruitarian which means his diet solely consisted of fruits and nuts. When Ashton Kutcher landed the role of the tech legend in a feature film biopic, the former That 70s Show star decided to adopt the diet as well. It did not go so well. Reportedly, the diet landed Kutcher in the hospital with pancreatic problems. Whether or not Jobs was a true fruitarian is up for debate, but most experts agree it is virtually impossible to get all the nutrients a healthy body needs from just fruits and nuts.



Christina Aquilera



Singer, songwriter and television personality Christina Aquilera attempted to control her weight by controlling the color scheme of her diet. Aquilera apparently lost weight successfully by adopting the 7-Day Color Diet. A person on the diet starts with white foods, followed by red, then green, orange, purple, yellow and then all of the colors on the final day of the plan.



Christian Bale

Christian Bale’s physical transformation for his role of a guilt-ridden insomniac in 2004 film The Machinist is legendary. The actor lost 62 pounds to take on the character’s emaciated frame. In 2017, during an interview with Star2, Bale said he managed the transformation by “the absolutely brilliant method of just smoking cigarettes and drinking whiskey to lose weight.” This is one diet we can definitely advise absolutely no one to try.

