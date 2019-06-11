8 False History Facts That Everyone Still Thinks Are True

You may have done well in your history classes back in the day, but it turns out there are several common misconceptions about historical events that many people still believe to this day.

Here are a few of these false facts from history that everyone still things are true, but actually aren’t.

Einstein Failed Math as a Kid

Although Einstein struggled with his grades in school as a youth, but by his own declaration he never actually failed a mathematics class.

Napoleon was the Shortest Emperor

Napoleon was originally believed to have been 5’2” tall, but modern measurement conversions state that he was actually 5’7”.

Benjamin Franklin “Discovered” Electricity

Electricity was a known phenomenon in Franklin’s time, although he did famously make in-depth studies to try to understand how it worked.