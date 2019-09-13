9/11 Conspiracy Theories Exposed

September 11, 2019 marked the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, and there still stand numerous unanswered questions surrounding the tragedy that took the lives of more than 3,000 people.

According to a recent poll by YouGov, one in two Americans now have doubts about the U.S. government’s account of 9/11. The poll was officially sponsored by the group ReThink911, an organization seeking to inspire people to demand further inquiry into the event. The campaign has gone as far as renting a 54-foot billboard in Times Square on September 1, 2013 posing the question, “Did you know a third tower fell on 9/11?”

The poll also revealed that 38 percent of Americans have some doubts on the official account of 9/11 and 46 percent don’t even know that a third building (number 7) collapsed. Additionally, 41 percent of Americans support a new investigation be opened, and only 21 percent oppose the proposition.

If there were a new inquiry opened, it is very likely the following 9/11 conspiracy theories would be considered: