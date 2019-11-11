Urban Explorer Discovers Incredibly Preserved Home That Was Abandoned 50 Years Ago

There’s something strangely alluring about an abandoned space. Whether it be a derelict home, empty shopping mall or deserted mental asylum, people are interested to see what’s hiding inside.

A photographer and urban explorer known as Freaktography discovered this abandoned house in Ontario, Canada. This relic from the not-so-distant past is a stunning time capsule — one that’s almost completely intact.

Abandoned houses may be an eyesore to the neighboring community, as well as safety hazards and hotbeds for criminal activity, but this particular one serves as a glimpse into the lives of its previous owners.

Nobody knows why they left without taking any of their belongings.

In the pictures above, you’ll see plenty of musical instruments, including a stereo system, guitar and gramophone, shelves lined with books, family photographs, a pantry stocked with out-of-date food, and perfectly polished silverware.

“The sight upon entering this house was eerie, breath-taking and weird,” he said. “There is the usual smell of decay and years of abandonment that one comes to expect in this hobby.”

