Adorable 4-Year-Old Devastated About Accidentally Deleting Uncle’s Picture

We’ve all accidentally pressed the delete button and lost something valuable at least once in our lives, and as adults we understand how upsetting that can be. But this blast-from-the-past archive video from 2014 is definitely one of our favorites.

This adorable little girl just had that “delete experience” for the first time. Cadence was playing with her parent’s camera phone when she accidentally wiped out her favorite photo of Uncle Dave. Watch the video above as she asks her uncle to send another picture and explains how the photo “um, went away” and is lost “forever.”

The quivering lip and tear-filled eyes send the adorable factor to sky high levels.