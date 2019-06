Why is it that kids always fight to stay awake when they are sooooo tired? If we were back in their booties, we’d be out cold the moment our eyelids began feeling heavy.

In the video above, an adorable baby boy can barely stay awake in his car seat, yet he struggles to keep his eyes open to smile and coo at the camera.

For a nanosecond he nods off and then wakes up again.

Sometimes, the power of sleep is just too strong to avoid.

Try not to smile while you watch this — bet you can’t!