Adorably Confused Baby Meets Twins

There is nothing better, nothing more awe-inspiring, than seeing a young child discover things in the world for the first time. And, in many cases, there’s nothing more amusing, too.



This toddler is named Landon, and we found the video on Rumble — our new favorite spot for viral videos. He’s discovering people, but for most toddlers that focus is on the parents and bigger adults. Meeting smaller humans is strange enough, but when this confused baby meets twins for the first time, it’s downright hilarious.

Check out Landon and the expression on his face when he looks from crying babe to passive babe, unsure of how they could look alike. It will make your day.