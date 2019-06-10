Did Aliens Leave Behind This 2800-Year-Old Cellphone?

Archaeologists digging in Austria found an ancient clay tablet that looks like a cell or cordless phone with keys etched with cuneiform characters.

What’s odd about the find is that cuneiform characters were used by people of Mesopotamia (modern day Iraq mainly). They never spread to any regions in Europe or anywhere near Austria.

The cuneiform alphabet

As you can see in the main image of the tablet, the etching very much resembles a cellphone, namely the over-sized Nokias used in the 1990s.

The tablet was dated by the archaeologists to around the 13th century BCE. By that time, the Sumerian writing style known as cuneiform had already been around for a few thousand years. However, this particular tablet is unusual because it was found in Austria, not Iraq, Iran or one of the other modern countries that was once Sumer or Mesopotamia.

One theory about what this tablet is proposed by author Zecharia Sitchin. His belief is that aliens known as the Anunnaki came from Nibiru (the rumored Planet X beyond Neptune) and created the Sumerian civilization. The extraterrestrials, he believes, tried to introduce the Sumerians to a phone-like communications device, only to find they weren’t ready for it

Did an Anunnaki accidentally leave his alien cell phone in Austria? Or was the tablet brought there by traders from Earth?