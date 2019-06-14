WATCH: Ants Form Massive Daisy Chain to Haul Millipede Away

This may be the craziest video you watch today: See numerous ants work together to haul a millipede away. If you’ve ever questioned the fact that ants have any intelligence whatsoever, this video that we originally posted in 2014 may give you an unexpected answer.
According to an extensive article published in Intelligent Life, ants communicate with each other through chemical cues. They have the power to deal with complicated problems, such as moving a large piece of food.
In the case where a large number of ants are killed, there are even “cemetery workers” who arrange “the dead, and parts of limbs, and rubbish, and bury it.”
Who knew these creatures were so brilliant? More proof nature is astounding and beautiful.
