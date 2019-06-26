Are You Afraid of Heights? If So, DO NOT Watch This Video

Could you imagine having to climb a 1768 foot tower just to begin work every day?

The guys in the video above are called tower climbers, technicians who specialize in maintaining and repairing radio towers and masts. These towers are often more than 1,000 feet high, and getting to the top isn’t easy. It’s a hell of a long way up, and looking down is enough to make just about anyone uneasy.

Although the use of safety lines is required by government regulations, time pressure sometimes leads to workers employing free-climbing to speed things up. Free-climbing means that they don’t connect their safety harness to the tower while ascending. So, if they fall, there’s nothing protecting them from slamming into the ground below.

After watching the video above, you can see why this kind of work attracts risk takers and rebels.