Artist Gives Women Free Tattoos for an Incredibly Brave Reason

Warning: Some of the images may be considered graphic.

If you have a scar, chances are you are going to have that bad boy with you for the rest of your life. Whether it be from a clumsy accident or an unfortunate event, scars are everlasting reminders of pain from the past.

But there’s a tattoo artist from Curitba, Brazil, that is changing the way women wear their scars. Her project, called “A Pele da Flor” (The Skin of the Flower) was created in hopes of transforming the scars on women’s bodies with messages of beauty and empowerment.

The name of the project is actually a play on the Portuguese expression, “A flor da pele” (deeper than skin).

Flavia Carvalho started this endeavor two years ago and voluntarily provides her tattoo services free of charge for women who have been scarred due to domestic violence or from mastectomies.

She says:

The only ‘cost’ women need to invest is to choose a design for their tattoos!

The entire idea was birthed when a client came over to cover a large scar over her stomach. She was stabbed at a nightclub after rejecting a man who approached her.

Once her scar was covered up, Carvalho was so touched by how her client responded that she decided to start “A Pele da Flor.”

Although she is making huge strides in her fight against violence towards women, she recognizes that her project is still simply a “grain of sand” in the challenge to protect them.

In the future, she wants to establish a partnership with the Women’s Police Station in order to offer her services directly to the ones reporting violent crimes. She also plans to be a part of the Women’s National Day in November and Pink October events with Hospital Erasto Gaetner so she can help women who have gone through mastectomies.