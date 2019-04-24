Baby Born Without Skin Leaves Doctors Shocked

Doctors were stunned when Ja’bari Gray, the son of Pricilla Maldonado Gray and Marvin Gray, entered the world without the majority of his skin.

Gray gave birth on January 1st thinking that her baby was going to be perfectly healthy, but he weighed a mere three pounds and was missing skin everywhere but his head and legs.

“It was just completely silent,” Gray told News 4 San Antonio. “You expect people to be happy after you have a baby and I had no idea until they put me in a room and explained what was going on. I didn’t know what was going on or what was going to happen.”

The following video explains Baby Ja’bari’s condition in more detail:

Beyond Ja’Bari’s lacking skin, his mom recently shared on a GoFundMe campaign that his chin has been fused to his chest, while his eyes are fused shut. The 3-month-old’s fingers are also conjoined.

On Friday, there were positive reports on the baby’s first surgery:

To learn more about the baby’s first surgery, click here.