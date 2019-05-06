Beekeeper Trains Bees to Make Honey from Marijuana

It’s called Cannahoney. And it is the result of training bees to eat the resin that coats cannabis plants.

From 2006 to 2013, a beekeeper named Nicholas attempted to do something that has never been done by bringing together his passion for bees and marijuana. In the end, he managed to figure out a way to get the results he was seeking.

Nicholas was able to train his bees to feed on the psychoactive THC crystals of cannabis plants, which was later transferred to the honey the bees produced.

As you can imagine, some people are against the method of using bees to create honey, thinking that the process is harmful. However, CBD and THC have no negative effects on bees.

“The bees that produce the cannahoney are not affected by cannabinoids because they do not have an endocannabinoid system,” he explained. “It’s just another form of food for them.”