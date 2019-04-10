Four Small Bees Found Living in Woman’s Eye

According to a BBC report, a Taiwanese woman was pulling weeds when four small sweat bees flew into her eye.

The 28-year-old went to the doctor to have the situation assessed after her eye became horribly irritated.

Dr. Hong Chi Ting of the Fooyin University told BBC that he had never seen anything like it before. Each bee was about 4mm long.

The following video explains what happened in further detail:

What Exactly Are Sweat Bees?

The little pests are attracted to sweat and land on people to lap it up. They’ve also been known to drink tears.

According to a study by the Kansas Entomological Society, tears contain a lot of protein and the bees crave it.

Doctor’s Where Shocked They Were Alive!

According to the BBC report, the young woman was weeding one of her relatives’ graves when it happened.

She initially thought it was dirt that entered her left eye and continued her work. However, as time went on, her eye pain became unbearable.

Both patient and doctor were shocked to see four living creatures come out.

“She couldn’t completely close her eyes. I looked into the gap with a microscope and saw something black that looked like an insect leg,” Dr. Hong, an ophthalmology professor at the hospital told the BBC.

Once the bees were removed, the patient left and is expected to make a full recovery.