BEST PRANK EVER: Parents Receive Drug-Dealing Text from Kids

Yes it’s messed up, and maybe it’s because we’re young-ish here at FTK, but we think doing a drug prank on parents is absolutely hilarious. Well, okay, any kind of prank. But this one from comedian Nathan Fielder is a prank idea that preyed on unsuspecting parents in amazing ways.

On Wednesday he asked his Twitter followers to text “got 2 grams for $40” to their parents and quickly follow up with “Sorry ignore that txt. Not for you,” to fool them into thinking they accidentally texted a drug-dealing interaction to the wrong person. He also requested they tweet out a screenshot of the conversation.

From parents cursing their kids out and asking for an explanation, to those who demanded they come home right away, the responses were laugh-out-loud funny. Even more hilarious was how some of the kids tried to calm them down afterwards.

Watch the video below.

Check out some of our favorites in the slideshow above and go over to BuzzFeed to check out the rest.

More Fun With Kids

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Asks Kids “Do You Know Any Naughty Words?”

WATCH: Kids Freak Out at Candy-Hogging Parents

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s Back-to-School Prank