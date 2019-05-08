The Best Sleeping Positions for Improving Your Health

Most of us spend between 6 and 8 hours asleep every night, so it makes sense that the position we lie in during this period can have a big effect on our health. So which is the best to sleep in, and which ones should we try to avoid?

On Your Stomach

Believe it or not, this is the worst position to sleep in. Lying this way night after night can cause aches and pains as your spine is not in a natural position, and therefore stress is placed on joints and muscles. On a more cosmetic side, sleeping on your front can cause breasts to sag thanks to the pull of gravity, and is also not good for potential wrinkles thanks to the fabric of your pillow being against your face all night. The only redeeming factor for sleeping on your stomach is that it can decrease snoring!

