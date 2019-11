When we first saw actress Nina Millin on YouTube, it was a joy — a revelation.

She performs Beyoncé, a.k.a. Beyonce without the accent on the last “e,” a.k.a. Bey, a.k.a. the Queen B herself. But Millin doesn’t try to sing like an American Idol hopeful looking to imitate the young diva’s voice. No. Instead, Millin performs the rumored divorcée’s work the only way she knows how: in dramatic monologue form.