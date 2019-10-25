Bras Make Breasts Saggier, French Study Finds

Save your money ladies–at least on your next bra.

After spending 15 arduous years studying breasts, sports medicine expert and French researcher, may rock the undergarment world with the mind-blowing discovery that bras aren’t so miraculous after all. In fact, he found, they do nothing to support breasts, and may actually drive them south to droopyville.

Jean-Denis Rouillon, from Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Besancon in France, took on the cumbersome task of studying the effects of bras on women’s breasts. He found that the foundation garments (women have come to rely on for support après the infamous bra burnings of the 70’s) do nothing to prevent breasts from sagging — and may even increase it.

“Our first results confirm the hypothesis that the bra is a false need,” Rouillon said, according to France Info. “Medically, physiologically, anatomically, the breast does not benefit from being deprived of gravity. Instead, it languishes with a bra.”

Rouillon went on to say that, “Wearing a bra inhibits the growth of breast tissue and contributes to poor posture and muscle tone, he said, adding that “the breast will gradually degrade.”

The lengthy study involved 330 women aged 18-35, whose breasts were measured at regular intervals with a slide rule and caliper.

Those who didn’t wear bras saw a nipple lift of about 7 mm a year towards the shoulder. Their breasts also became firmer, and stretch marks faded.

One of the study’s participants, Capucine, 28, who stopped wearing a bra two years ago, told France-Info, “You breathe better, you stand straighter and you have less back pain.”

Rouillon’s study will be a hard break on the women’s intimates’ industry. According to Business Week, lingerie generates over $11 billion a year in revenues.