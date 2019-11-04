Can You Spot Someone Drowning? Dramatic Footage Captures the Moment Lifeguard Rescues Toddler (Video)

A heroic lifeguard saved the life of a toddler at a South Carolina wave-pool, but the shocking footage brings to light an important question. Would you be able to notice a swimmer in distress?

The three-year-old girl was in the crowded pool, presumably enjoying some fun in the water while wearing rubber inflatable rings.

As the wave function of the pool goes into effect, the little girl struggles with the shifting waters and gets pulled under.

Fortunately, a quick-acting lifeguard saw her distress and jumps in to pull her out.

However, not many other people seem to notice at all, apparently very common.

People typically associate signs of drowning with wild splashing and screaming for help, but in fact the opposite tends to be true.

It’s very easy for a swimming in distress to slip quietly beneath the surface as they struggle to stay afloat.

According to the anonymous lifeguard, the child’s family didn’t have any idea she was missing, and wants to remind people to supervise their children during pool time.

“I have been doing this for 18 years and I am still amazed by the lack of supervision some kids get around the water,” he said.

See what happened in the video clip above.