Capgras Delusion Is a Real Thing, and This Guy Has It (VIDEO)

If you’ve never heard of Capgras delusion, you aren’t the only one.

Capgras is a mental disorder known as delusional misidentification. People who suffer from it believe that their family members, friends and even their pets have been replaced with impostors. Although they are capable of perceiving faces, and know that these people look familiar to them, they are unable to connect faces with the feeling of familiarity. Strange, right?

The syndrome was named after the French psychiatrist, Joseph Capgras, who first described it.

Can you imagine how terrifying it would be to have this disorder? The following video will help you better understand what it’s all about.