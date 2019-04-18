Carl’s Jr. to Release CBD-Infused Burger on 4/20

Fast food and marijuana has always had a good relationship, but one Carl’s Jr. in Denver, Colorado is taking things to the next level.



Introducing the Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight — the first CBD-infused food item to grace a major fast food chain’s drive-thru window.



The burger comes with two beef patties, pickled jalapeños, waffle fries, pepper jack cheese, and a big squirt of a CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce.



Keeping with the spirit of the holiday, visitors will be able to buy this CBD-infused burger for just $4.20.



A typical hemp plant used to make CBD oil.

By Chmee2 – Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11437037

CBD or Cannabidiol is derived from hemp, the male cannabis plant. While female cannabis plants contain THC (the stuff that makes you high), the male plants do not. CBD oils derived from male cannabis plants are often used for everything from pain relief to lowering anxiety.



Ever since President Donald Trump made CBD products legal by signing the Farm Bill back in December of 2018, CBD products have been popping up everywhere. According to cannabis industry analysts at the Brightfield Group, the CBD industry could grow to $22 billion by 2022. To compare, America’s cheese industry sits at about $12.9 billion a year.



While Carl’s Jr.’s CBD-infused burger will only be sold for one day in one store, it could be just the kind of publicity stunt that marijuana-related products need. The FDA currently prohibits restaurants and vendors from selling food or drinks infused with CBD, and there hasn’t been much scientific research yet on the substance.



It’s really ballsy for Carl’s Jr. to even give this a shot considering the legal grey area they’re cooking in. It’s not quite clear what kind of legal ramifications this burger could bring against the burger chain. But Colorado has always been pushing the envelope when it comes to marijuana.



Colorado and Washington were the first two states to legalize marijuana for recreational use, and Colorado has seen its economy rake in over $1 billion in revenue for 2018 alone. That’s $200 million in tax revenue off those sales.



It’s obvious there’s money to be had in the CBD food field — money that restaurants want to grab a slice of. You can bet the other fast-food restaurants are watching Carl’s Jr. closely to see how popular this CBD-infused burger is. Who knows? In the near future we may see a CBD-infused burrito at a Taco Bell, CBD-infused fries at McDonalds, or even CBD-infused chicken nuggets at your local Wendy’s.



One thing is for sure. The FDA needs to figure out how CBD and food can be regulated together before 2020, because April of 2020 is going to be 4/20 all month long.

