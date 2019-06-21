WATCH: Crazy Man Attempts ‘Caterpillar Sting Test’ — The Results Are Freaky

The Moth Caterpillar happens to be one of the most venomous creatures on the planet. This is why we’re shaking our head at the fact that this dude decided to showcase exactly what happens when you’re stung.
When a person is stung by these exotic creatures, there’s no telling exactly how they’ll react. Some end up with a horrid rash, while others end up in the hospital.
According to the Florida Poison Information Center, if you’re stung by one of these guys, tape is your best ally:
Place Scotch Tape over the affected area and strip off repeatedly to remove spines. Apply ice packs to reduce the stinging sensation, and follow with a paste of baking soda and water. If the victim has a history of hay fever, asthma or allergy, or if allergic reactions develop, contact a physician immediately.