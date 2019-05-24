10 Celebrities Relationships So Low-Key You Probably Forgot They Were Together

Some power couples in Hollywood are so in your face that you know 24/7 they’re together. However, there are those that seem to be forgotten.

The following are celebrity couples you forget are together:

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson



Rudolph and Anderson have been together for almost 18 years. The couple has never officially tied the knot but they have our children together and seem to be going strong. Rudolph told The New York Times in a 2018 Interview that she calls Anderson her husband despite the two not being legally married because to her it means “he’s the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we are not going anywhere.”

