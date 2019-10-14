MAKE: Chick-Fil-A Copycat Chicken Recipe

We love Chick-Fil-A’s chicken sandwich. We love cooking. We also like to be somewhat healthy, especially in the New Year. So, with that all in mind, wouldn’t it be great if we could make a healthier version of that famous sandwich for ourselves?

We, and you, can with this Chick-Fil-A copycat chicken recipe.

It comes courtesy of Hilah Johnson, who along with her partner Christopher Sharpe has an online webshow called Hilah Cooking. They produce short, fun, informative cooking videos “geared towards beginner and intermediate cooks, as well as people who are just looking for simple, low-cost recipes.”

They created this video back when the fast food giant took an active stance against gay people and marriage equality, which is the other big reason why we don’t spend our money at Chick-Fil-A any longer.

But the best part about this copycat recipe? It’s amazing! They use pickle juice to marinate the chicken breasts, but it doesn’t leave the sandwich tasting pickle-y. Instead, it just offers magical salty goodness that really does mimic the original dish. So, whether you support gay marriage and don’t want to give Chick-Fil-A your dough, or you just want to have some fun and make this mouth-watering treat at home, here you go.

And the name? The Chick-Fil-Gay sandwich, of course; you know, because it makes you happy. You can watch more Hilah Cooking episodes here.

