College Girl Accidentally Sends Mom Kinky Photo — Internet Explodes

Ella Martine was just trying to get her mom off her back. The college student in Orange County, California, had moved into her new place and for weeks her mom had begged to see photos of it. So Ella finally sent one — but she didn’t realize there were some kinky handcuffs hanging from the bed.

“Mum’s been asking for pics of my new room … finally sent one … I’m so stupid,” Ella Martine wrote in a now-deleted Twitter post. (Don’t worry, we found screen grabs of it.) The post featured a screenshot of the text message between Ella and her mother, as well as the photo and a close up showing the handcuffs.

Evidently, Ella didn’t even realize she’d done it until the mom texted her back and pointed out the sexy decorations. Ella posted photos of the text exchange — which have also been removed from Ella’s Twitter account, but we found screen captures of them. You’re welcome.

Ella tried to pass the sex toy off as part of her roommate’s film project — but her mom’s been around and didn’t buy it. She demanded the co-ed “remove them” because they’re “super tacky,” according to the post. Here’s a screenshot of that exchange.

Our favorite part? “Are you home”!

Why Were the Tweets Deleted?

The internet is a horrible place. And when a girl accidentally sends a kinky photo to her mom, people feel like they need to say something. While at first there were people chiming in and laughing with Ella, it soon devolved into people judging her for her looks and actions. The haters not only went after Ella, but they left super mean comments on websites where her folks could read them.

The basic rundown? People called her a whore, said she looks like a whore, and because she’s hot she’s obviously stupid. Ella took screenshots of those comments so people could see the flack she and her family were getting, and understand why she removed the images and tweet.

Here’s that Twitter post. Hopefully, it will remain active for a bit so you can read the hate.

some examples of what ppl have posted so u can kind of see what things my parents were sent. there are THOUSANDS of posts like this pic.twitter.com/N3ygbLRvhY — ella martine (@ella_vdm) August 24, 2019

Maybe this was a ruse to create a virl story. Who can say? But few people are going after that possibility and mostly focusing on Ella and her looks.

Our take? They’re just jealous she’s having fun in the bedroom.

