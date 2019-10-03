SLIDESHOW: 20 Colorized History Photos that Bring the Past to Life

History may have been boring in school, but in retrospect, it’s downright fascinating — a winding, endlessly complicated story filled with colorful, larger-than-life characters and unpredictable struggles between good and evil, with plenty shades of gray in between.

Why didn’t we like it in school? Maybe those boring black-and-white photographs made it a touch less interesting. Luckily, we have these colorized photos restoring some of recent history’s most famous figures and moments to glorious color. What did Marilyn look like in color, or Lincoln, or even Hitler? We need no longer wonder.

Scroll through the photos below and marvel at how much closer the past feels when we see it as we see the news of today.

Photos found via Imgur, many of them courtesy of Sanna Dullaway.