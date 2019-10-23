Confused Dog Freaked Out by Bowling Lane Buzzer, Goes For More

Even though the buzzer annoys and irritates him to no end, Fant, the border collie just cannot keep himself from going back to the buzz that drives him crazy. Glen-Ove Ellingsen, a Norwegian bowling alley employee filmed his dog going slightly ballistic each time the buzzer sounded. Even though Fant has been to work with his owner dozens of times he just cannot get over that darn foul line buzzer.

This is not the only sound at the alley that taunts poor Fant either. The beeping sound emitting from the score console also has him yelping with frustration. Kind of takes us back to playing Operation when we were still kids. Same buzz, similar reaction.

