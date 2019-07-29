Conjoined Sisters Fall in Love with the Same Man

By
First to Know
-

Meet conjoined twins Ganga and Jamuna Mondal. They are 46 years old, and locals call them the “Spider Sisters” because of their appearance: two different torsos joined at the waist, and one set of legs. More specifically, the twins share a stomach but have separate hearts, kidneys, and livers, and they were born to an impoverished family near Kolkata, West Bengal; their family didn’t have money to pay for any kind of corrective surgery.

Needless to say, a conjoined twin’s love life is challenging. In the case of these sisters, they have been single all their lives and suffered years of rejection — not just from romantic relationships with men, but from society in general — simply because of their unusual appearance. Indeed, their own parents deserted them when they reached their teens, fearing they were a sign of God’s fury.

But now, it seems that Ganga and Jamuna’s lot in life may have all changed. Barcroft Media has produced this 3-minute profile of the two sisters and how they have finally found love — with the SAME man. According to the write up on the site’s YouTube page, the two “now they say they are happier than ever after a chance encounter with kind-hearted Jasimuddin Ahmad.”

With little money to their name, this romance seems to be genuine. Watch the touching video above and let us know what you think.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR